C&S Machine Products expansion to add 85 jobs in Berrien County

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a pending expansion to a Berrien County manufacturing facility.

We’re told C&S Machine Products in Bertrand Township will receive $750,000 from a Jobs Ready Michigan grant, creating as many as 85 good-paying jobs.

The Michigan governor’s office says the expansion will generate approximately $34.5 million.

“This investment by C&S Machine Products will create 85 good-paying manufacturing jobs in Berrien County, underscores the strength of our talented manufacturing workforce, and the attractiveness of our business climate,” says Governor Whitmer. “This $34.5 million investment, supported by a $750,000 grant from the state will help us continue moving Michigan forward.”

C&S Machine Products produces ultra-precision parts for multiple industries with 106 workers currently in employment, according to the state.

“C&S Machine has a longstanding partnership with the state of Michigan, including an Accredited Apprentice Program,” says Dominick Saratore, C&S Machine Products CEO and owner. “Michigan has been a great municipal partner, and we are happy to call Niles, Michigan, home for decades to come.”

Those wishing to pursue careers with the company are asked to visit their website.

