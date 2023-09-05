Buzzworthy news: Robinette’s corn maze is officially open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday was hot and muggy. However, the fall season officially began at Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery with the opening of their famous corn maze.

Manager Allan Robinette said this year the maze was fashioned to look like a bee.

“Honey bees are a very important part of agriculture,” Robinette said. “There’s so much that we can’t grow without pollinators like honey bees. That’s what we wanted to highlight this year with the maze is the importance of honey bees.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Maze will be open until the end of October

Robinette said without bees fruits, vegetables, and flowers wouldn’t exist.

Months ago, they worked with a company in Utah that designed their cornfield on 4 Mile Road NE to look like a bee.

“They come and cut it themselves and they do it just a couple of hours,” Robinette said. “So, we plant in two different directions like a big grid and that’s how they get their coordinates. They plant little flags and they’ll go out and cut it all in place.”

The maze will be open Mondays — Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now until the end of October or early November, weather permitting. Costs are $9 per person or $8 per person with groups of 15 people.

