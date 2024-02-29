GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The butterflies are back at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for its 29th year.

The Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition, running March 1st and through April 30, brings in more than 60 species of butterflies from Africa, Asia and Central and South America to Grand Rapids.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Butterflies Are Blooming at Meijer Gardens

Get an up-close experience as they flit and flutter through the five-story, 15,000-square-foot greenhouse. Feeding stations will give the perfect photo-op to kids and parents alike.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Hecale Longwing

Did you know...?

Butterflies are cold-blooded! They need a body temperature between 85 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit to take flight and use the black portions of their wings like solar panels, collecting sunshine for warmth!

There are a few rules to keep in mind though—

Butterflies can land on you, but —please— do not touch them.

Only monopods can be used for taking pictures and video.

And remember— per USDA regulations— no butterfly or plant materials can leave the tropical conservatory.

