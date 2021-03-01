Business incubator in Grand Rapids invites locals as partners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids’ SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority (SmartZone LDFA) is inviting proposals from qualified parties to partner in operating a business incubator.

Funds for this are supported by tax increment revenues generated by properties located within the SmartZone Certified Technology Park.

“The SmartZone incubator programming and facilities serve entrepreneurs from concept to market, supporting all stages of growth,” said Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia.

SmartZone LDFA is now accepting submissions. The expected timeline for the process includes:

March 1, 2021 – RFP released

March 15, 2021– Deadline to submit written questions

March 19, 2021 – Responses to RFP questions released

March 19 to April 16, 2021 – Blackout period

April 16, 2021 – deadline to submit RFP (5 p.m.)

Week of April 26 – Finalist interviews

May 19, 2021 – Selection announced

More information can be found here.