GRAND RAPIDS (FOX17) — Buell Motorcycles is expanding its operations in Cascade Charter Township with an $18.5 million investment that will create 162 new jobs.

The Right Place, in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, announced the investment and expansion plans on Tuesday.

The motorcycle manufacturer will receive $972,000 from a Michigan Business Development Program grant to support the expansion.

Buell Motorcycles to expand in Cascade Charter Township with $18.5 million investment

Additionally, the company will receive nearly $650,000 from Michigan Works! for job training initiatives.

Buell plans to purchase the 120,000-square-foot building that adjoins its existing facility as part of the expansion.

The company said it will create 162 new jobs with starting wages around $26.44 an hour plus benefits.

Buell Motorcycles

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube