Buddy's Pizza in Grand Rapids gives away free pizza for a year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Buddy's Pizza is giving away free pies for a year!

It's only at their location on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17

The first 77 people in line at Buddy’s Pizza on 28th Street on Friday won free pizza for a year in honor of the chain's 77th anniversary and National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.

People in West Michigan lined up early Friday morning, hoping to be one of the first 77 people in line when the store opened at 11 a.m.

FOX 17

Buddy's Pizza also celebrated by donating $1 from every pizza sold at all of its 22 locations to the Salvation Army.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube