Brody Carter, Alyssa Hearin announce plans to leave FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mornings in West Michigan will look a bit different on FOX 17 as both Brody Carter and Alyssa Hearin will be leaving FOX 17.

Brody joined FOX 17 as a reporter in October 2014 after spending time working as a morning reporter for KUZA in Wichita Falls, Texas. He eventually was promoted to a weekend morning anchor and later moved to weekday morning anchor alongside Alyssa Hearin.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today without the people who invested in me at FOX 17," said Brody. "I will miss the energy and comradery of our team, and the wonderful city of Grand Rapids I've called home for nearly seven years. I look forward to new opportunities outside of Michigan and thank our viewers for their love and support."

Alyssa started her broadcasting career at WPBN-TV in Traverse City as an anchor and reporter. She joined FOX 17 as morning anchor and reporter in 2016 and has covered countless stories over the past five years.

During her time at FOX 17, Alyssa started our stations Food Fight Friday segment, which has raised more than 50,000 pounds of food for Feeding America West Michigan. Her work on Food Fight Friday has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, earning her an award for best community initiative.

“How lucky I am to have gotten the opportunity to live my dream job and bring that chapter to a close here at FOX17. A place where my co-workers quickly became family (literally) and an environment that has allowed me to be myself, learn new things, connect with our community and make some amazing memories both on and off air,” Alyssa explained. “At this point in my life however, it’s time for me to challenge myself once again and take on new goals and aspirations. I’m combining my passion for both science and communications and diving into the medical field. I’m excited for the new opportunities it will bring.”

Alyssa and Brody constantly showcase their talent, compassion, kindness and strong work ethic through their reporting, and will be sorely missed across West Michigan.

Please help us with them the best of luck on their new adventures!

Brody’s last day at the anchor desk will be July 6, and Alyssa’s last day is June 25.

