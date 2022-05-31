Bottled water now being distributed to Benton Harbor residents at Boys & Girls Club

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The state of Michigan is reminding Benton Harbor residents that bottled water will now be distributed at the Boys & Girls Club.

Bottled water was handed out at Benton Harbor High School until Sunday, May 29.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us residents will still be able to pick up bottled water seven days a week.

We’re told water will continue to be handed out four days a week at Southwest Community Action Agency (SMCAA) on Miller Street.

This week’s distribution schedule reads as follows:

Boys & Girls Club

• Tuesday, May 31: 9–11 a.m.

• Saturday, June 4: 12–2 p.m.

• Sunday, June 5: 12–2 p.m.

SMCAA

• Wednesday, June 1: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

• Thursday, June 2: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

• Friday, June 3: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

