Bottled water distribution dates, locations for Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 announced in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday additional dates for Benton Harbor residents to pick up bottled water as efforts to get water to homebound residents and those without transportation continue.

Weekly water deliveries are currently being provided for 474 homes, according to a news release.

It comes amid residents being urged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Almost 107,000 cases of free bottled water have been given out at distribution sites and through deliveries.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Saturday, Oct. 30

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3 – 5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon – 2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 – 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

MDHHS says more dates and locations for bottled water pickup will continue to be added.