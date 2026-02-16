Body found in river identified as man from Niles

NILES, Mich. — A body spotted under the water in the St. Joseph River was identified as a man from area, according to police.

Michael Witt was found Sunday, February 15 along the east bank of the river between the Broadway and Main Street bridges over the St. Joseph River.

Two people walking on the Michigan Indiana River Valley Trail saw the body and called 911, according to the Nile Police Department.

The Niles Fire Departments' river rescue team removed the body from the water. Identification documents on the body informed investigators who the 59-year-old was.

There were no obvious indication of death, according to police. An autopsy was ordered to determine a cause of death.

