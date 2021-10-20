BlueTriton to refrain from increasing Ice Water pumping rate to 400 gallons per minute

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — BlueTriton Brands Inc., the group that owns Ice Mountain in Mecosta County, will not elevate its pumping rate to 400 gallons per minute.

In a letter to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Natural Resource Manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent says the company will reduce its pumping rate to 288 gallons per minute.

In 2017, community members expressed concerns over the pending rate increase to 400 gallons per minute.

