BlueTriton to refrain from increasing Ice Water pumping rate to 400 gallons per minute

FOX 17
Posted at 4:40 PM, Oct 20, 2021
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — BlueTriton Brands Inc., the group that owns Ice Mountain in Mecosta County, will not elevate its pumping rate to 400 gallons per minute.

In a letter to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Natural Resource Manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent says the company will reduce its pumping rate to 288 gallons per minute.

Read the full letter here:

In 2017, community members expressed concerns over the pending rate increase to 400 gallons per minute.

READ MORE: Residents voice concerns over Nestle’s plans for production increase in Osceola County

