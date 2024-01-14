Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: Health benefits of owning a dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The infectious energy that comes from a dog happy to see its owner is hard to ignore. It probably won't come as surprise having a four-legged friend isn't just an easy way brighten up your day but can also have positive effects on our health.

Emotional support: Having a dog around while working at home can alleviate some of the emotional weight of any potential social isolation. Even though dogs are no strangers to sleeping through the afternoon, just having an animal at home can help bring some companionship to your day-to-day activities.



Social Connections: Not only are dogs loyal companions, they can also be a gateway to making social connections with other people. Strolling through a dog park or talking part in conversations with passing dog-walkers can bring a sense of community to some people who may feel like they're missing out. Whether it's making new friends or partaking in small talk, the social interactions that come with owning a dog can be a boost to your mental health



Exercise: Owning a dog can be a great way to establish a routine which requires you to be active. Researchers at Michigan State University found that dog owners were 34% more likely to walk around 150 minutes every week than their non-dog-walking counterparts. Whether its just going around the block or going on an adventure like hiking, taking the dog out for a stroll is a great way to get the blood flowing.

With winter now in full swing, it is important to make sure you're protecting your pup if you are headed outside. Some things to keep in mind during these colder months:

Keep an eye on the weather: Different breeds have varying cold temperatures before their paws get too cold. Factors like coat, body composition and overall health need to be accounted for. Generally speaking, anything below 20 degrees Fahrenheit is cold for dogs. Below that, our furry friends have a risk of developing frostbite, hypothermia and other cold-related illnesses. Be sure to keep an eye out for telltale signs showing they are uncomfortable like becoming clingy or slowing down.

Pay attention to their feet: Cracked foot pads and/or bleeding paws should tip you off that your furry friend is suffering weather-related injury. Just like people, the skin on the bottom of their feet is sensitive the cold. Watch out for ice balls that can get caught in their fur and paws if they walk on snow. Many dogs will try to tell their owner something is wrong by holding up their paw. One solution to this issue is putting another layer between your dog's feet and the ground, like dog boots.

Cut the risk of falls: It's not just dogs who are at-risk during their daily walks. Owners are no strangers to some breeds who like to run after squirrels or other moving things outdoors. Owners can take precautions to make sure they're well enough to keep taking their dogs on walks. Wearing winter boots with good traction or switching to some sort of seasonal cleats can make all the difference between a leisurely walk and a slippery disaster waiting to happen.

