Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan cuts 200+ jobs

DETROIT, MICH. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has laid off more than 200 non-union employees and eliminated hundreds of additional open positions as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures.

The health insurer is working toward reducing administrative costs by $285 million in 2025 and $600 million over a three-year period.

Earlier this year, more than 500 employees accepted a voluntary separation offer, which the company says helped them save $94 million.

These workforce reductions represent the latest in a series of cost-saving initiatives by the Michigan-based health insurance provider.

Blue Cross Blue Shield released a statement Thursday, saying in part,

"While all of these efforts positioned us well on our way to achieving our financial target, additional employment actions were necessary," the health insurer said in an emailed statement. "This week, the company eliminated over 600 NBU positions across the organization, including more than 400 open positions and nearly 220 filled positions."

