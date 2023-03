GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blandford Nature Center is celebrating spring with their 53rd Annual SugarBush Festival Saturday.

The festival will feature maple sugaring demonstrations and techniques. Attendees will also be able to taste test inside the Sugarhouse.

There will also be wildlife encounters, zoo animals, maple cotton candy and more.

Tickets range from $7-10. Kids 2 and under can get in for free.