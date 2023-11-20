Black Furday: Humane Society of West MI offering discounts on animals with black fur

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) plans to hold a Black Furday Blowout Sale the day after Thanksgiving!

The Grand Rapids-based animal shelter says they are offering discounts on animals with black fur this Friday, Nov. 24 from 12–5 p.m.

Adoption fees will be determined based on how much black fur is present on their coats. As an example, the shelter says animals with a couple of black spots will be 25% off; meanwhile while animals with all-black fur will be 100% off.

“We have speedy dogs to sleepy cats to eco-friendly guinea pigs, all waiting for their forever home!” an HSWM spokesperson says. “With every animal adopted, we guarantee a lifetime supply of cuddles and kisses — free of charge!”

The shelter notes discounts will not be applied to kittens and puppies.

