BISSELL Blocktail Party will be held on Tuesday, June 7 at East Grand Rapids High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is inviting both human and pet guests for the 2022 BISSELL Blocktail Party. The party will be held at the East Grand Rapids High School track on Tuesday, June 7.

The party will include live grilling with Chef Paul Wahlberg of the Wahlburgers. There will also be food provided by Donkey, MudPenny, and Royals. Cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a wine pull, and a specially created Blocktail beer will also be available.

Visitors interested in pictures of their pets can have either a portrait done by Tailwaggers Dog Photography, or a caricature by ArtPrize winner Chris LaPorte. DJ AB will be playing the music throughout the event. There will also be a silent auction for trips, art, pet-themed packages, and more. There will also be doggie bags available to guests featuring treats for both humans and pets.

Adoptable pets from local shelters will also be at the event, including Labradors and Doodles. There will also be an “Ask a Vet” booth.

“This year’s BISSELL Blocktail Party is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are so excited about all of the new experiences for our guests,” said BISSELL Pet Foundation founder Cathy Bissell. “Blocktail is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s primary fundraising event, providing critical support to give homeless pets a second chance, and it wouldn’t be possible without the generous individuals who attend and sponsor the event.”

The BISSELL Blocktail Party is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets for the party can be purchased on the event’s website.

