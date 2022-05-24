Birthday Bash Community Blood drive giving donors a chance to win Toby Keith tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Individuals who donate blood at the Birthday Bash Community Blood Drive could win Toby Keith tickets. Versiti Blood Center has announced that the tickets will be one of the prizes at the blood drive being held at the Walker Ice & Fitness Center on May 31.

The Versiti Blood Center and B-93.7 will be giving away 25 pairs of tickets to the 29th annual B-93 Birthday Bash. Donors will also be treated to food and refreshments provided by Sobie Meats and Ludwick’s Bakery, who are sponsors of the event. They will also receive a $15 e-gift card and a coupon for a pint of frozen custard from Culver’s.

Keith’s career began in 1993 with the release of his 1993 single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”. His studio albums include 1993’s Toby Keith, 2001’s Pull My Chain, and 2010’s Bullets in the Gun. His 19th and latest studio album Peso in My Pocket was released in 2021. At the B-93 Birthday Bash, Keith will be joined by Joe Nichols, Ryan Hurd, Frank Ray, Jackson Dean, and Nate Barnes.

“The Birthday Bash is the event of the summer, and we are thrilled to be able to give away tickets to our dedicated blood donors,” said Dawn Kaiser, Versiti’s area vice president and director of donor services. “After a long holiday weekend, donors are encouraged to roll up their sleeves to help ensure that our local hospitals have blood available to treat patients in need.”

The Birthday Bash Community Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Appoints can be scheduled on the Versiti Blood Center’s website.

