Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek opens for the season April 22

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Spring is here, and that means zoo season is back in Battle Creek! The Binder Park Zoo opens for the 2026 season on Wednesday, April 22, offering visitors a summer full of wildlife encounters, special events, and family fun.

Guests can meet two newcomers this year, a baby sloth born to mom Thea and dad Chip, and a baby brown lemur making its debut this spring. Zoo officials say visitors will even have a chance to help name the sloth in the coming weeks.

The zoo is bringing back several popular events this season, including the Cheetah Chase 5k, Wild Wednesdays, Corks & Kegs, and Tour de Zoo.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is hosting a members-only preview on Tuesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m where members can enjoy animal ambassador visits, carousel and train rides, and giraffe feeding.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo

Thrill-seekers can also take on the SkyLark Ridge ropes course and zipline — climbing, balancing, and soaring up to 36 feet above the zoo grounds. Young visitors can try the Little Larks course, designed for kids under 48 inches tall.

Starting April 22, the zoo will be open:



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission for adults (11-64) is $19.75 — Seniors (65+) is $17.75 — Children (2-10) is $16.75. Children under 2 get in free.

You can plan your visit, purchase memberships, and register for programs at binderparkzoo.org.

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