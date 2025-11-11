Bicyclist killed in Battle Creek crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One man is dead after a car crashed into a bicyclist Tuesday morning in Battle Creek.

It happened about 6:45 a.m. on West Columbia Avenue, according to Battle Creek police.

The 23-year-old man on the bike was hit by a vehicle headed the same way on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators shut down part of Columbia Avenue during the emergency response. No charges are being pursued at this time, according to a release from the police department.

