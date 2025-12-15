Bicyclist dies after being hit by multiple cars in Grand Haven Township

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Grand Haven Township.

According to a press release from the department, deputies were called to the area of Mercury Drive and Lake Avenue around 5:13 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the bicyclist, a 26-year-old man from Grand Haven, was riding his bicycle north west along Mercury Drive when he was hit by a car heading in the same direction. The impact pushed the man off his bicycle and then he was hit a second time by a car heading in the opposite direction. A third car also hit him and left the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he later died.

Investigators are asking for tips on the third car involved in the crash. Witnesses described it as a light-colored or white SUV with a female passenger approximately 50-60 years old. There is no description of the driver at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, or you can submit an anonymous tip via Silent Observer 877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube