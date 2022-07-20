BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan breaks ground on new outpatient center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on a new outpatient center on Wednesday. The building will be located across the street from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

The new outpatient center will be in a 12-story, 240,000-square-foot building. It will be located at the former site of the Cook Institute. The center will offer several outpatient services, including primary care and specialty services, such as heart and vascular and neurosciences clinics, West Michigan’s only heart and lung transplant center, and residency clinics. There will also be a simulation center to help train and educate physicians and other caregivers with applied experiential learning and hands on innovative technology.

The center is part of a $151 million investment in patient care locations that was announced earlier this year. Clinical facilities are also under construction in Lakeview and Big Rapids.

Spectrum Health BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Outpatient Center (southeast)

“With a simulation center and educational resources for physicians and other caregivers, along with specialty care and an emphasis on physician and team member well-being, this facility will help us care for current patient needs and prepare for the future,” said BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan President Darryl Elmouchi, MD. “We thank everyone who helped make this project a reality.”

“Today we proudly celebrate the next evolution of Peter and Pat Cook’s vision to create a place dedicated to ‘helping healers heal,’” said BHSH System President and CEO Tina Freese Decker. “This new center paves the way to advancing medicine for the communities we serve and further solidifies the Grand Rapids Medical Mile as a destination for extraordinary care.”

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan’s new outpatient center is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube