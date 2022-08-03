Beyond26 founder writes new book on formation of the nonprofit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder and executive director of Beyond26 has written a new book about the formation of the nonprofit. The Beyond26 Story by Dirk Bakhuyzen is now available at Schuler Books and Amazon.com.

The book also focuses on the Bakhuyzen family’s introduction to the world of disability, and how it led to the creation of a nonprofit that connects jobseekers with disabilities to employment opportunities. It also gives practical advice and resources for readers who are interested in starting a similar nonprofit. “I was intentional to provide specific tools for others who are called to serve,” said Bakuyzen. “Serving the disability community in West Michigan is right where God wants me to be.” He also says that the inspiration for the book began after his son told him that there should be a Beyond26 in every community across the country.

COM 616 Dirk Bakhuyzen

Beyond26 was established in 2018. It matches those looking for a job with employment based on their skill set and situation. Beyond26 also provides pre-employment services that address job readiness concerns and connect those looking for a job to appropriate resources. After a client is matched to a company, the nonprofit continues to provide ongoing follow-up and support services.

“The book was a joy to write because of my passion for helping people living with disabilities find purpose and relationships in their lives,” said Bakhuyzen. “It’s extra gratifying to see the ripple effect expand to families, businesses and the community at large. The book is personal and full of the successes and learning experiences during the formation and operation of this much-needed organization.”

The Beyond26 Story is now available at Schuler Books and Amazon.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube