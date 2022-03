GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 3 million people have immersed themselves in the Beyond Van Gogh Immersive exhibit and this June, those in West Michigan will be able to immerse themselves in the exhibit.

The exhibit features more than 300 masterpieces including classics like Starry Night, Sunflowers and more.

The exhibit opens on June 14th. To purchase tickets you can visit the Van Gogh Exhibit's website.