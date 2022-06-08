Beyond Bones holding grand opening on June 24

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Arc of Allegan County has announced that the grand opening of the Beyond Bones retail store will be held on Friday, June 24. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

The store will be located at 219 Hubbard Street in Allegan. It will be staffed by workers with intellectual and development disabilities (IDDs). The store will sell handmade, all-natural dog treats that are made by bakers with IDDs. It will also sell pet-themed gifts and supplies. Beyond Bones currently has 20 bakers and four retail employees. The store will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The grand opening will also feature giveaways and a tour of the space. Dogs are welcomed to attend the event.

Beyond Bones treats have previously been available at vendor fairs, farmers’ markets, The Arc office, and online.

“We are extremely excited to officially open a physical location for Beyond Bones,” said The Arc Executive Director Stacy Engelsman. “The creation of this nonprofit business has been life-changing for our bakers. With the retail store, we can employ even more of the individuals we serve, giving them the opportunity to find meaningful employment in a supportive system.”

“Reaching this milestone for Beyond Bones is cause for celebration for The Arc and its Board of Directors,” said The Arc Board of Directors President Keith Hayward. “Even more than the success the business has experience since selling its first bag 11 months ago, we celebrate the pride and sense of purpose our employees display and the growth they have achieved as a result.”

Beyond Bones’ grand opening will be held on Friday, June 24, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. More information on the company can be found on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube