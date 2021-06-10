Better Business Bureau warns of sweepstakes, lottery scams

WEST MICHIGAN — Sweepstakes and lottery scams resulted in higher financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous three years, according to research announced Thursday by the Better Business Bureau.

BBB warns consumers to never pay money to claim a prize, as it is likely a scam.

The research is an update of BBB’s 2018 in-depth investigation.

Financial losses reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center increased by more than 35% in 2020, according to the BBB.

The report highlights a Kalamazoo-area man in his 80s who was contacted by scammers soon after his wife died last year.

He was told he had won second place in a popular sweepstakes, winning $2.5 million, a brand-new luxury car and gold medallions.

When the man began talking to the scammers daily on the phone every day – even after his daughter changed his phone number – he withdrew money from his retirement account and opened a separate account.

He sent a total of $72,000 in cash to an address in Mississippi before his daughter cut off contact between him and the scammers.

BBB says older adults are the main target for sweepstakes scams, representing 72% of fraud reports for this type of scam over the past three years.

Of the older consumers who were targeted, 91% reported that they lost money.

Adults over 55 lost an average of $978 while those 18 to 54 lost an average of $279, according to BBB Scam Tracker reports.

“The people most affected by these scams are usually the ones who can least afford to lose the money,” said Phil Catlett, president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “The promise of a life-changing amount of money can be overwhelming. Once people start realizing all the ways their life will change, it is hard for them to say no when the scammer starts asking for money.”

Sweepstakes scammers reach out through phone calls, email, social media, notices in the mail and text messages.

They may impersonate well-known sweepstakes like Publishers Clearing House or a state lottery.

The “winner” is told to pay taxes or fees before the prize can be awarded.

People increasingly are asked to buy gift cards to pay these fees, but they also may be asked to pay via wire transfer or bank deposit into a specified account, or even cash sent by mail.

In reality, the prize does not exist.

BBB’s tips for identifying fake sweepstakes and lottery offers: