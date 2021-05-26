Watch
Berrien Springs motorcyclist dies after crash involving semi

Posted at 9:28 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 09:28:06-04

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — One person is dead after a Tuesday evening crash in Berrien County involving a motorcycle and a semi.

The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department was dispatched about 5:10 p.m. to E. Lemon Creek and Lauer roads, according to a news release Wednesday.

On arrival, officers found that an eastbound motorcycle – operated by 41-year-old Robert Allen Lucas of Berrien Springs – had collided with a semi at the intersection.

The semi, driven by 44-year-old Timothy Allen Gallo of Demotte, Indiana, was westbound and turning south onto Lauer Road, police said.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Police have notified his next of kin.

Gallo was not injured.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team is reconstructing the crash.

