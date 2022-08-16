Berrien Springs man arrested, charged after drugs, guns found during search

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — A collaborative effort between Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department has resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and eight firearms in Berrien Springs last week.

MSP says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) helped local authorities conduct a search warrant near the intersection at Kephart Lane and Cherry Street on Friday, Aug. 12 after receiving a tip from a civilian.

We’re told crystal meth, along with trafficking evidence, was found inside the home, as well as eight guns.

The owner of the home, 41-year-old Edward Matthew Ward, was arrested and charged for being a felon in possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of ammo, for possessing meth (second offense) and operating a drug house (second offense), MSP tells us.

Authorities say two other men were briefly detained while the search warrant was in progress but have since been released.

