Berrien Co. deputies: Multi-county chase ends in crash, Indiana man arrested

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana man is in custody after leading authorities on a multi-county chase early Sunday morning.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says they were notified of a gray Kia that eluded officers in the Holland area. The 36-year-old driver was wanted for numerous charges ranging from aggravated stalking to violating bond, among others.

Shortly after, deputies say they joined the chase when a Covert Township officer pursued the Kia into Berrien County. The driver reportedly drove recklessly on southbound M-63 during the chase. Coloma Township police used stop sticks but only one of the vehicle’s tires were flattened.

Following the ongoing pursuit through St. Joseph, Stevensville and Bridgman, BCSO says a second set of stop sticks were used on the fleeing Kia, knocking out two more tires. It was then when the vehicle crashed in Chikaming Township.

We’re told the Kia driver was treated for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect damaged the cruiser on the way to the hospital in an effort to assault the deputy, according to BCSO. He was later taken to the Berrien County Jail where he faces charges stemming from Ottawa and Berrien counties.

