Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 3–10)

Bottled water 2.png
Storyblocks
Bottled water 2.png
Posted at 9:08 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 09:08:39-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.  — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: 90% of lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 4: 9–11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8: 12–2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 9: 2–4 p.m. 

Bottled water can also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times posted below:

  • Monday, Oct. 3: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 7: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered