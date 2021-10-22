Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 23–27)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.
Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:
Saturday, Oct. 23:
- Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
**MDHHS notes that Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church was previously listed as a distribution site. They say no water will be handed out there on Saturday.
Sunday, Oct. 24:
- Abundant Life Church of God (693 Columbus Ave.), 3–5 p.m.
- Brotherhood of All Nations (1286 Monroe St.), 4–6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25:
- Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller St.), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Abundant Life Church of God (693 Columbus Ave.), 12–2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26:
- Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller St.), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Abundant Life Church ofGod (693 Columbus Ave.), 12–2 p.m.
- Ebenezer Baptist Church (214 E. Britain Ave.), 4–6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27:
- Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller St.), 1–3 p.m.
