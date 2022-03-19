Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (March 20–25)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue), according to the MDHHS:

Sunday, March 20:

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, March 21:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, March 22:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, March 23:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, March 24:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Self-service pickup is also scheduled to take place at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:

Monday, March 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, March 24: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, March 25: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

