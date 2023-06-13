Watch Now
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (June 14–23)

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 13, 2023
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor lead service line replacement project at 99%

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), according to the MDHHS:

  • Wednesday, June 14: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, June 16: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 22: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, June 23: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The distribution site is closed Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth.
READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

