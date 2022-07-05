Watch Now
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (July 6–12)

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jul 05, 2022
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.  — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as workers continue to replace lead lines throughout the city.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Saturday, July 9: 12–2 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 10: 2–4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 12: 9–11 a.m.

Self-service pickup will be available at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times posted below:

  • Wednesday, July 6: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 7: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, July 8: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, July 11: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

