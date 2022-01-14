Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 15–24)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue), according to the MDHHS:

Saturday, Jan. 15:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Community volunteers

Sunday, Jan. 16:

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 17:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 20:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Self-service pickup is scheduled to take place at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:

Wednesday, Jan. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

