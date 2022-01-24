Watch
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2022

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:42:00-05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street during the following times according to the MDHHS:

• Wednesday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

