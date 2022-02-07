Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2022

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.
Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:
Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday, Feb. 10
• 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Saturday, Feb. 12
• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
• 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Sunday, Feb. 13
• 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
• 4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday, Feb. 14
• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:
• Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m
