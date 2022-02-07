Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2022

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:

Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 8

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Feb. 9

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Feb. 10

• 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Feb. 12

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

• 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Feb. 13

• 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

• 4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Feb. 14

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

• Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube