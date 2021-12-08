Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 9–15)

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Bottled water 2.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 16:41:14-05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:

Thursday, Dec. 9:

  • 12 – 2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • 4 – 6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Dec. 11:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
  • 2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Dec. 12:

  • 2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 13:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 14:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Self-service water pickup at Southwest Community Action Agency
(331 Miller Street) is scheduled for the following times:

  • Thursday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

We're told there is also an option to recycle water bottles at Benton Harbor High School.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time