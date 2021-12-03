Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 4–11)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:

Saturday, Dec. 4:



Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church (769 Pipestone Street), 4–6 p.m.

MDHHS says volunteers will assist with bottled-water distribution starting Sunday, Dec. 5 at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Ave) six days a week. We're told distribution will take place Sunday through Thursday and on Saturdays.

The following is next week's schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 5:



2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 6:



12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 7:



12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 8:



12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 9:



12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Dec. 11:



12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

The state says the Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) will host self-service pickup four days a week through the end of the month.

Next week's self-service pickup schedule is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

“With winter weather already underway here in Michigan, we wanted to provide a centralized location for Benton Harbor families to access clean, safe drinking water,” says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We appreciate the willingness of our amazing community volunteers to move to the high school location to continue providing water to their neighbors. Our thanks to Benton Harbor High School for supporting their community by hosting this site.”

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube