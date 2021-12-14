Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 15–21)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 16:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Dec. 18:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Dec. 19:

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 20:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 21:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Self-service pickup will be held at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Another resource fair is scheduled to take place at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue) between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

