Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Dec. 1–4)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2:

Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church (214 E. Britain Avenue), 10 a.m.–noon.

Brotherhood of All Nations (1286 Monroe Street), 4–6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3:

Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4:

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church (769 Pipestone Street), 4–6 p.m.

