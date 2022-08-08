Watch Now
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Aug. 9–16)

Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 10:59:29-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.  — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as workers continue to replace the city's lead service lines.

READ MORE: 74% of Benton Harbor pipes replaced, additional steps needed

Residents may pick up bottled water at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: 9–11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 13: 12–2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 14: 2–4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 16: 9–11 a.m.

Bottled water can also be picked up at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the times posted below:

  • Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 15: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

