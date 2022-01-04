Benton Harbor reminds residents about recycling empty plastic water bottles

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor city officials reminded residents about opportunities to recycle empty plastic water bottles at Benton Harbor High School.

More than 5.8 million bottles of free water have been distributed since September, according to a news release Tuesday.

Residents are being encouraged to take home 33-gallon, clear plastic bags from the bottle distribution site to return empty water bottles at the high school during water distribution hours.

Caps can be left on the bottles and the bottles can be crushed, but do not need to be in order to be recycled.

Only water bottles can be recycled at this site.

Plastic bags for recycling are also available for delivery and empty water bottles will be collected during the state’s homebound deliveries.

Community volunteers from the following organizations will assist residents picking up water at Benton Harbor High School as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 5

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 6

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Jan. 8

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Jan. 9

2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 10

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 11

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows: