Benton Harbor police investigate shooting that injured woman

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a Wednesday evening shooting sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hurd St., according to a news release Thursday.

Officers responded and found a 30-year-old woman wounded by gunfire.

She was taken to Lakeland Hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police found multiple pieces of evidence while processing the shooting scene, including a stolen firearm.

The motive for this incident isn’t clear and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information may call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app.