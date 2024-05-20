Benton Harbor man found dead after shots fired at large gathering

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Benton Harbor over the weekend.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) tells FOX 17 they responded to reports of a large gathering in the 200 block of Fair Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers heard shots fired while they were on their way.

BHDPS says a crowd of people scattered when officers arrived. A man was later found dead.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Marcus James Johnson from Benton Harbor. An autopsy is being conducted to determine how he died, authorities explain.

We’re told two others were hurt during the incident. They have since been hospitalized and released.

The investigation is being handled by Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, according to BHDPS.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to call 248-369-7909 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

