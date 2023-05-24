Watch Now
Benton Harbor man arrested, charged with possession of child porn

Posted at 12:01 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:01:06-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man is in custody for allegedly possessing child porn.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 44-year-old Jamie Lee Flewellen was arrested after investigators confiscated evidence from his home.

We’re told the investigation into Flewellen was launched following an online tip claiming he uploaded sexually abusive material involving children.

Flewellen was charged Monday with possession of child porn and using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.

Parents are urged to educate their children on safe internet usage. Seek resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

