Benefit to be held on June 4 to help teenager battling rare bone cancer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A benefit will be taking place at Pat’s Roadhouse to help a teenager who is battling a rare bone cancer. The benefit will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

14-year-old Collin Kerstein is battling adamantinoma, which accounts for less than 1% of all bone cancers. Collin and his mother Amanda Reed learned about the cancer after he broke his leg. The x-rays later taken at the hospital revealed a tumor. “It was a blessing in disguise for sure,” said Reed. “Because if we would have never found out that, they said he could have just been walking down the road or in class and his leg would have just smashed. He could have lost his leg from the knee down instead of just having the surgery and putting plates in it.”

In April, Collin underwent surgery to remove the tumor and received a donor’s bone. Since the surgery, he’s used a wheelchair and has been homeschooled. Although Collin loves to go outside, it is a struggle for Reed to get him out of their home. “We don’t have a wheelchair ramp to get him up and down,” said Reed. “So, it’s hard to get his wheelchair up and out of the house and get him back up the stairs again.” It is also difficult to travel to doctor’s appointments in Reed’s current vehicle. She is hoping to get one that is wheelchair accessible.

The June 4th benefit for Collin will include a cornhole tournament, a pig roast, and both a live and silent auction. There will also be raffles and 50/50 drives. Various donations have already been made to make the event possible. The benefit is being planned by Reed’s best friend Traci Schuitema. “I felt like they could use some help,” said Shuitema. “So, I just wanted to step in and try to get some help for them.”

“Traci, she’s just amazing,” said Reed. “I have a loss of words for everything she’s done for this family.”

