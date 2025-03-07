Bell's Brewery to introduce lighter alternative to Oberon this month

(WXMI) — The unofficial start to summer is just around the corner! Bell’s Brewery is about to celebrate Oberon Day with a new offering on March 24.

Bell’s says it will introduce a variant of Oberon, called Oberon Light. It will have 99 calories, delivering a lighter alternative that retains the original’s citrus flavor and finish.

Oberon Light will have 4% alcohol. For comparison, regular Oberon has 5.8% alcohol.

Oberon Light will come in 6- and 12-pack cans, available across the Great Lakes area.

