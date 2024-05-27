Belding Memorial Day service honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice

BELDING, Mich. — The Denny Craycraft Veterans Freedom Park in Belding is a solemn place with many monuments for veterans. On Memorial Day hundreds gathered here to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Everywhere you look inside Veterans Park, you are reminded of those who died while serving.

“I walk by each one of these monuments to read the names of the local heroes,“ said Holly Noble.

One local hero is Michael Maybee, who was killed in 1971 while serving in Vietnam.

On Memorial Day Kimberly Williams likes to bring her dad’s picture and flag to the Vietnam wall, saying, “It’s hard; I didn’t really know my father because I was really young when he died. It’s a very special day for me.”

“Today we also honor the families of those lost, for you bear a burden that only you could comprehend,” said Noble, whose dad started the park. She knows the importance of Memorial Day, saying, “We always make sure that on Memorial Day, you know, we're here to remember all those that we lost there; we're also thanking all of those that are still here.”

She says the park is a perfect place to reflect on the sacrifices made by others. “There is a peace in this park that is like no other place. And we've been told that by so many people with so many veterans that have a hard time with stuff like this they will come here just to sit and just reflect,” said Noble.

“There is greater love than to lay down one’s life for your friends."

Speakers at the Memorial Day service reminded everyone that today we all should take time out and remember that all veterans gave some but some gave all. The park board would like to remind people that the park is always open to visitors and is lit up at night.

