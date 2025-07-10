Beer City Open pickleball tournament returns to Grand Rapids with ESPN coverage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pickleball world is focusing on West Michigan as the Beer City Open returns to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids.

There are approximately 1,300 teams from around the country competing for $250,000 in cash prizes.

"I've been playing pro for about four years, but I've been playing pickleball since I was 13," Texas Rangers Wyatt Stone said. "This is like my third time coming back to Beer City. It always has beautiful courts."

Each court was practically full Wednesday as pros and amateurs competed in the tournament, which has grown significantly since its inception.

"So we couldn't be more thrilled with how much it's grown. We never imagined, our wildest dreams that it would become what it is today," Beer City Open Founder Andrea Koop said.

Organizers were amazed by how large the Beer City Open tournament has become in Grand Rapids. They were particularly excited to learn that ESPN will be covering the event.

"I'd be like, that's insane. Like, what, pickleball and Grand Rapids, and I had a small part to do with it. It's crazy," Koop added. "We've been trying for a few years to get them to come out or do anything, and then I think it just the stars align. They're doing their 50 on 50 Sports."

The sport has captured the hearts of many fans and athletes in the area.

"It's just a blast every time you come out here and watch, like, how fast it is with all the pros. And like, you think maybe pickleball is a slow sport. If you come out you'll see this is like, a very, very pro, sport, very fast, just like kind of tennis or anything," a fan commented.

For those planning to attend, ESPN will be on site Thursday. Admission costs $20 for Thursday and Friday, increasing to $30 for the weekend.

