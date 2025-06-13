Beer and Brat Festival draws crowds to Sparta

The Sparta Beer and Brat Fest is underway downtown, offering a Father's Day weekend filled with entertainment, food, and drinks.

The festival, which began Friday, continues Saturday, featuring locally brewed beer and various specialty bratwursts. While admission is free, tickets are required for food and beverage purchases.

Visitors can enjoy live music on multiple stages, axe throwing, fowling, and an artisan vendor market, among other activities.

Former Detroit Pistons player Lindsay Hunter will make an appearance Saturday. His foundation is hosting a basketball shooting contest on both days of the festival.

"One of our biggest goals is to just bring the community together, increase community pride. And then also, you know, this event specifically helps raise money for future Sparta events," said Michelle Baltruczak of the Sparta Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber expects the event to draw thousands of visitors from across the region.

For hours and a complete schedule of events, visit spartachamber.org or click here.

